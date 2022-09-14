With EXSTAX Patented Stacking Technology you can now combine (2) two .510 cartridges to create a one-of-a-kind product experience pairing your favorite cartridge brand, oils, flavors, and strains with EXSTAX Stackable Cartridges to build custom combinations you can only find get with EXSTAX.



EXSTAX Live Resin STAX are made with 100% uncut live resin. No additives, diluents, cutting agents, or artificial ingredients. Our live resin is extracted from freshly harvested and frozen whole cannabis plants capturing the full essence and retaining all the naturally occurring terpenes and cannabinoids.



Jet Fuel, also known as "Jet Fuel OG" sativa dominant hybrid (70% sativa / 30% Indica) cannabis strain with uplifting effects that may ease anxiety. Jet Fuel is the ultimate cross of some of the most renowned Diesel strains, offering a powerful 18-20% average THC level and soaring effects, Jet Fuel's name isn't purely devoted to the sweet, pungent aroma of diesel fumes this strain exudes. It also indicates a high-energy jolt of uplifting effects that will eventually level off and lull you into a dream-like state of relaxation.