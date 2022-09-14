With EXSTAX Patented Stacking Technology you can now combine (2) two .510 cartridges to create a one-of-a-kind product experience pairing your favorite cartridge brand, oils, flavors, and strains with EXSTAX Stackable Cartridges to build custom combinations you can only find get with EXSTAX.



EXSTAX Solvent-less Live Rosin STAX use only 100% cannabis with no additives, diluents, cutting agents or artificial ingredients. Our Live Rosin STAX is extracted from freshly harvested and frozen whole cannabis plants capturing the raw trichomes without the use of solvents for full essence and retaining of all the naturally occurring terpenes and cannabinoids.



Straw Nana Cookies N' Cream is an Indica dominant hybrid strain (60% Indica/40% sativa) created through crossing the classic Straw Nana and Cookie N Cream strains. Perfect for any Indica lover who appreciates a great taste, too, Straw Nana packs a relaxing and happy high that will have you feeling mentally stimulated but physically kicked from start to finish. It comes on fast and hard with a rush of euphoric cerebral effects that fill you mind with a giddy creativity and motivation from the sweet cookies n cream taste. You'll be focused and energized, ready to tackle any mental problem at hand or to carry on discussions with those around you. A heavy body high accompanies this lifted state, keeping you couch-locked and sedated as your mind slips higher and higher.