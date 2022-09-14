With EXSTAX Patented Stacking Technology you can now combine (2) two .510 cartridges to create a one-of-a-kind product experience pairing your favorite cartridge brand, oils, flavors, and strains with EXSTAX Stackable Cartridges to build custom combinations you can only find get with EXSTAX.



EXSTAX Solvent-less Live Rosin STAX use only 100% cannabis with no additives, diluents, cutting agents or artificial ingredients. Our Live Rosin STAX is extracted from freshly harvested and frozen whole cannabis plants capturing the raw trichomes without the use of solvents for full essence and retaining of all the naturally occurring terpenes and cannabinoids.



KUSH MINTS x ANIMAL COOKIES is a slightly sativa dominant hybrid strain (60% sativa / 40% Indica) created by crossing KUSH MINTS x ANIMAL COOKIES. Known for its minty sweeten flavor and heavy-hitting high, KUSH MINTS x ANIMAL COOKIES is a great choice for any hybrid lover who appreciates a slight sativa lean in their bud. Like its name suggests, KUSH MINTS x ANIMAL COOKIES has a super sweet and minty flavor with a unique heavily pungent and dank spicy overtone. The KUSH MINTS x ANIMAL COOKIES gives a lifted sense of euphoria that instantly boosts your mood and leaves you flying. Combined with its high 24-30% THC level.