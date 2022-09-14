With EXSTAX Patented Stacking Technology you can now combine (2) two .510 cartridges to create a one-of-a-kind product experience pairing your favorite cartridge brand, oils, flavors, and strains with EXSTAX Stackable Cartridges to build custom combinations you can only find get with EXSTAX.



EXSTAX Live Resin STAX are made with 100% uncut live resin. No additives, diluents, cutting agents, or artificial ingredients. Our live resin is extracted from freshly harvested and frozen whole cannabis plants capturing the full essence and retaining all the naturally occurring terpenes and cannabinoids.



"Family Cookies," is an (60% Indica / 40% Sativa) Indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain by Glorious Extracts. This popular strain is known for producing euphoric effects, followed up by waves of full-body relaxation. One hit of Family Cookies will leave you feeling happy, hungry, and stress-free. The high THC content in Family Cookies is ranging from 19-28% is beloved by medical marijuana patients looking for quick relief from symptoms associated with chronic pain, nausea, and appetite loss. GSC is famous for its pungent, dessert-like aroma & flavor profile featuring bold notes of mint, sweet cherry, and lemon.