EXSTAX x Sonoran Roots Sour Diesel Live Hash Rosin | 1.0g jar
About this product
EXSTAX x Carter Thompson Signature Series Live Rosin is created by separating raw trichomes from freshly frozen plant material. These trichomes are sifted and selected based upon size and structure. This process allows for the entire profile of the plant to be obtained without the use of solvents. Only using the finest fresh frozen starting material, water, ice, and love. Once the desired trichomes are obtained, they are exposed to heat and pressure to separate the cannabinoid and terpene-rich profile from the trichome body.
Request EXSTAX Carter Thompson Signature Series Solvent-less Hash Concentrates at a dispensary near you!
About this strain
Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.
Sour Diesel effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
With EXSTAX Patented Stacking Technology you can now combine (2) two .510 cartridges to create a one-of-a-kind product experience pairing your favorite cartridge brand, oils, flavors, and strains with EXSTAX Stackable Cartridges to build custom combinations you can only find get with EXSTAX.
Inspired by community, collaboration, and innovation EXSTAX amplifies the user experience creating new connections in community, cannabis, and technology.
#STAXONSTAX