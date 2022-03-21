EXSTAX and the cultivators at Sonoran Roots teamed up to bring the freshest Live Hash Rosin ever created in the Arizona Market. Having been harvested, frozen, washed, and pressed within 12 hours. EXSTAX's Sour Diesel is the pinnacle of Live Hash Rosin and sets a new standard of direct to consumer quality and freshness.



EXSTAX x Carter Thompson Signature Series Live Rosin is created by separating raw trichomes from freshly frozen plant material. These trichomes are sifted and selected based upon size and structure. This process allows for the entire profile of the plant to be obtained without the use of solvents. Only using the finest fresh frozen starting material, water, ice, and love. Once the desired trichomes are obtained, they are exposed to heat and pressure to separate the cannabinoid and terpene-rich profile from the trichome body.



Request EXSTAX Carter Thompson Signature Series Solvent-less Hash Concentrates at a dispensary near you!