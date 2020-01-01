 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Extract Arts

Extract Arts

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About Extract Arts

Extract Arts produces premium, full-spectrum concentrates and powerful distillates from organic Northern California cannabis. We feature curated blends, single-strain and single-origin cannabis in artisan, top-shelf vape and dab concentrates. Our signature concentrate contains 100% cannabis and only original, retained terpenes and cannabinoids. Nothing is added. Ever. The powerful distillates are offered in four terpene profiles. Purity, artistry and ongoing research guide Extract Arts. Our CO2 extracted concentrates and distillates are delicious, potent and always pesticide and solvent-free. Connect with Extract Arts. Connect with California.