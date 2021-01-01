Extract Labs
About this product
Our limited edition AC/DC Private Reserve is made with authentic terpenes from the AC/DC hemp strain extracted here in our Boulder, Colorado lab. Offering up some of cannabis’ most pleasant aromas, AC/DC combines notes from the Earth, notably pine and wood, while adding lesser hints of lemongrass and cherry throughout its profile. AC/DC is particularly noted for its ability to boost happiness and sociability.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!