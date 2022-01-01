Donny Burger:

Grower: Eugreen Farms

High in Limonene, Myrcene, and Beta-Caryophyllene.



Most users report an “earthy,” diesel flavour, but we also detected a hint of nutty-ness and eucalyptus.



This HTFSE Vial has over 25% Terpenes and over 60% Cannabinoids.



Each batch is incredibly small and takes weeks, sometimes months to finish. Each tasting as unique as the material they came from. With no reintroductions, HTFSE is as close to the cannabis strain's cannabinoid and terpene ratio as possible, providing the full benefit of the plant. HTFSE is a virgin Extraction and always one of a kind experiences.



Extractioneering products don't need to be refrigerated and don't go 'bad' as long as they are kept room temperature.

Only 70 of these carts were made, so make sure you get one before they are gone!