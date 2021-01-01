About this product

The Gorilla Erotica was grown by Eugreen Farms in Eugene.



Each batch is incredibly small and takes weeks, sometimes months to finish. Each tasting as unique as the material they came from. With no reintroductions, HTFSE is as close to the cannabis strain's cannabinoid and terpene ratio as possible, providing the full benefit of the plant. HTFSE is a virgin Extraction and are always one of a kind experiences.



This Gorilla Erotica Strain, grown by Eugreen Farms in Eugreen has been described as a fruity and gassy with hard candy tones. And boasts over 18% terpenes with almost 60% THC.



Only 50 of these carts were made, so make sure you get one before they are gone!