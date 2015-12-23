Ice-Cream Sandwich HCFSE Grown by Urban Canna
About this product
This one strain, Ice-Cream Sandwich only has 30grams total in circulation, so, don't sleep on this one. It really does taste like Ice-Cream!
High Cannabinoid Full Spectrum Extract. This extract is in the sugared form where THC/a percentages can reach 90+%’s. There is always a HTFSE component to sugars typically greater than 20%. In creating HCFSE, we maintain Complexity over Purity, to ensure a well-rounded experience.
A Crystalline THCa Sugar coated in HTFSE. The perfect dabable Blend Of True Spectrum.
About this strain
Ice Cream, also known as "Ice Cream Kush," is an exotic and potent hybrid marijuana strain. Bred by Parad Seeds, Ice Cream is a unique, award-winning cultivar. This bushy plant puts out dense nugs with tightly clustered trichomes, and the tasty terpenes offer flavors of vanilla and pine while the aroma is pure skunk. The high is usually balanced, so you’ll find your body relaxed and at ease without putting you straight to bed.
Ice Cream effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with