Peanut Butter Breath Cured Resin Full Spectrum Extract Cartridge 0.5gm
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Each batch is incredibly small and takes weeks, sometimes months to finish. Each tasting as unique as the material they came from. With no reintroductions, HTFSE is as close to the cannabis strain's cannabinoid and terpene ratio as possible, providing the full benefit of the plant. HTFSE is a virgin Extraction and always one of a kind experiences.
Peanut Butter Breath ( Dosido x Mendo Breath F2) Bred by: ThugPug Genetics. Our specific phenotype is a perfect representation of both the Dosido creamy nutty terps and the sweet purple flavor coming from the Mendo. PB is a heavy euphoric Indica with many medical effects, including aiding inflammation and digestive problems.
The HTFSE has over 19% Terpenes with 65% THC and less than 100 total cartridges made.
Only 50 of these carts were made, so make sure you get one before they are gone!
Peanut Butter Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
159 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
49% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
32% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
26% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
8% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
6% of people say it helps with depression
