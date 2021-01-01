About this product

This Slurp Juice Strain, grown by TKO Reserve is super fruity and gassy with hard candy tones.

And boasts over 25% terpenes with almost 50% THC.



Each batch is incredibly small and takes weeks, sometimes months to finish. Each tasting as unique as the material they came from. With no reintroductions, HTFSE is as close to the cannabis strain's cannabinoid and terpene ratio as possible, providing the full benefit of the plant. HTFSE is a virgin Extraction and are always one of a kind experiences.



Extractioneering products don't need to be refrigerated and don't go 'bad' as long as they are kept room temperature.



Only 110 of these carts were made, so make sure you get one before they are gone!