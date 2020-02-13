Strawberry Banana HTFSE Cartridge

Grown by The Factory

8.31% TERPENES and

71.79% CANNABINOIDS (67% THC)



Tastes like you're eating a bowl of fresh strawberries drizzled in honey.



Each batch is incredibly small and takes weeks, sometimes months to finish. Each tasting as unique as the material they came from. With no reintroductions, HTFSE is as close to the cannabis strain's cannabinoid and terpene ratio as possible, providing the full benefit of the plant. HTFSE is a virgin Extraction and always one of a kind experiences.



Extractioneering products don't need to be refrigerated and don't go 'bad' as long as they are kept room temperature.



Less than 200 of these carts were made, so make sure you get one before they are gone!