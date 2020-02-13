About this product
Strawberry Banana HTFSE Cartridge
Grown by The Factory
8.31% TERPENES and
71.79% CANNABINOIDS (67% THC)
Tastes like you're eating a bowl of fresh strawberries drizzled in honey.
Each batch is incredibly small and takes weeks, sometimes months to finish. Each tasting as unique as the material they came from. With no reintroductions, HTFSE is as close to the cannabis strain's cannabinoid and terpene ratio as possible, providing the full benefit of the plant. HTFSE is a virgin Extraction and always one of a kind experiences.
Extractioneering products don't need to be refrigerated and don't go 'bad' as long as they are kept room temperature.
Less than 200 of these carts were made, so make sure you get one before they are gone!
About this strain
Strawberry Banana, also known as "Strawnana" for short, is an indica marijuana strain developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.
Strawberry Banana effects
Reported by real people like you
459 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Extractioneering
A Biotech company, specializing in luxury Carbonated and Cured Oleoresin Extracts.