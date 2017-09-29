Ekto Kooler Extrax Premium Cannabis Co Disposable
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Ecto Cooler effects
Reported by real people like you
80 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
43% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
