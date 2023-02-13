Our Lemonade Kush strain is your new Summertime favorite that is amazing all year long! This strain is invigorating and enticing for all Sativa-dominant hybrid fans, featuring bright aromas and lemon, and citrus flavor profiles. With our Lemonade Kush strain, you can expect to find light green buds covered in beautiful, white trichomes that provide an energetic, creative feeling that compares to none.
Extrax Premium Cannabis Co. is a leading producer of premium quality cannabis products, offering customers an extensive range of strains in California. We focus on quality and use the finest ingredients to ensure a superior product.
In addition, we enrich our live resin cannabis extract with high-potency THC oil, providing a truly premium experience for the user. We partner with some of California's most innovative farms and extractors with a passion and love for quality. We produce products for seasoned cannabis enthusiasts and newcomers; it's premium crafted cannabis at your fingertips.