The Lime Sorbet is a relaxing Indica strain with a refreshing Lime Citrus and tart aroma. This strain provides a euphoric experience that’s best for them late-night sessions. You’ll love this sweet-fresh cart for its flavor and top-shelf quality-Manufactured by Extrax Cannabis Co in Palm Springs, California. Ask for this cartridge at your local cannabis dispensary.
Extrax Premium Cannabis Co. is a leading producer of premium quality cannabis products, offering customers an extensive range of strains in California. We focus on quality and use the finest ingredients to ensure a superior product.
In addition, we enrich our live resin cannabis extract with high-potency THC oil, providing a truly premium experience for the user. We partner with some of California's most innovative farms and extractors with a passion and love for quality. We produce products for seasoned cannabis enthusiasts and newcomers; it's premium crafted cannabis at your fingertips.