This Maui Wowie is like a warm tropical breeze that ignites the senses. This Sativa strain is perfect for you if you need a mental gateway that won’t bring you down. It has a delicious tropical flavor of exotic fruit that will satisfy and uplift you—manufactured by Extrax Premium Cannabis Co. in Palm Springs, California.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Extrax Premium Cannabis Co. is a leading producer of premium quality cannabis products, offering customers an extensive range of strains in California. We focus on quality and use the finest ingredients to ensure a superior product.
In addition, we enrich our live resin cannabis extract with high-potency THC oil, providing a truly premium experience for the user. We partner with some of California's most innovative farms and extractors with a passion and love for quality. We produce products for seasoned cannabis enthusiasts and newcomers; it's premium crafted cannabis at your fingertips.