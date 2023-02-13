The tangy, sweet, and creamy flavor makes the Wedding Cake strain an all-time favorite. It’s a party in each puff that has a relaxed and arousing sensation. There’s nothing but good vibes in this strain, and this is something that you have to experience for yourself.-Manufactured by Extrax Cannabis Co in Palm Springs, California. Ask for this cartridge at your local cannabis dispensary.
Extrax Premium Cannabis Co. is a leading producer of premium quality cannabis products, offering customers an extensive range of strains in California. We focus on quality and use the finest ingredients to ensure a superior product.
In addition, we enrich our live resin cannabis extract with high-potency THC oil, providing a truly premium experience for the user. We partner with some of California's most innovative farms and extractors with a passion and love for quality. We produce products for seasoned cannabis enthusiasts and newcomers; it's premium crafted cannabis at your fingertips.