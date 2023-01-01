The Alien, from the Eyce ProTeck™ Glass Series, is a revolutionary borosilicate glass spoon pipe designed with an innovative silicone exoskeleton. This cutting-edge design offers both durability and convenience while providing an ergonomic grip for added comfort and functionality. Each Alien is one-of-a-kind thanks to Eyce’s unique silicone colorways, with each unit being encased in its own distinct protective casing. The removable silicone mold allows for quick and thorough cleaning while the poker holder underneath the pipe’s neck ensures total convenience.



Eyce Alien Includes:

• Portable Glass & Silicone Spoon Pipe

• Borosilicate Glass

• Platinum-Cured Silicone Mold

• Fine Detailing

• Includes Steel Poker

• Poker Holder



Innovating durability for its customers, the Eyce Promise has been devoted to creating useful products with creativity and integrity since their inception. Their mission of value and quality has brought superior experiences to their customers—from busy professionals to travel enthusiast—while pushing the boundaries of innovation within a growing industry.



Eyce Molds combines proprietary technology with traditional techniques to create products that are built to last a lifetime. Utilizing almost two decades of industry experience, they have perfected their silicone technology so that it rivals any other on the market today. With quality control standards in place at every step of production, you can be certain you are receiving only the best when you purchase from Eyce Molds.



Unlike most smoking devices made from glass or metal, the Alien Glass & Silicone Spoon Pipe can easily survive impact due to its protective exterior shell. On top of that, it is shaped like an alien figure with fine details making it comfortable and easy to hold—allowing users complete control over their smoking experience while looking stylish doing it! A steel poker also comes included should it ever need cleaning out or unclogging as well as a poker holder beneath the pipe’s neck for added convenience.



Eyce Molds understands how important your smoking device is which is why they offer a Lifetime Warranty on all their products as part of their commitment to customers who want something built well that will last them for many years down the road. When it comes time for something new or just need some extra reassurance, look no further than Eyce Molds' Alien Glass & Silicone Spoon Pipe!

