About this product
A classic recreated to mimic the quintessential silhouette, the hammer head pipe, with a whole new thought focused on exceptional functionality. Design features include a large snap-in glass bowl, hidden jar, and a steel poker all combined with the highest quality platinum cured silicone. This hammer won't only exceed your expectations but will enhance your ceremonial chill sessions.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Eyce Molds
Eyce Molds creates silicone smoking devices for CBD flower and concentrates. Their Lifetime Warranty is enough to prove the durability and strength of each Eyce Molds design. The products are built to last, providing a superior experience. Our popular silicone pipes, beakers, rigs, and accessories are not only stylish, but top quality. The proof is in the product; it's "Durability That Rips!"