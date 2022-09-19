"SMOOTH: Cold smoke, is smooth smoke. Our silicone mold creates an all ice chamber that cools smoke to an astonishing -3 degrees Celsius.



FUNCTIONAL: Designed by computer hardware engineers, Eyce 2.0 is much more than a novelty, it is a functional revolution.



LEGIT: Eyce combines the benefits of glass, silicone, and plastic, to invent an original way to smoke. Our technology has been available to consumers for over 4 years.



Eyce 2.0 Includes



Heavy Duty Platinum-Cured Silicone Mold

Core Pin

Stand with built in finger grip

Mouth Piece

Air Tight Grommet

Diffused Down Stem

Silicone Plug

Detailed 6 Page User Manual

Compatible with any 9mm or 10mm slide (slide not included)"