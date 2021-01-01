About this product
SMOOTH: Cold smoke, is smooth smoke. Our silicone mold creates an all ice chamber that cools smoke to an astonishing -3 degrees Celsius.
FUNCTIONAL: Designed by computer hardware engineers, Eyce 2.0 is much more than a novelty, it is a functional revolution.
LEGIT: Eyce combines the benefits of glass, silicone, and plastic, to invent an original way to smoke. Our technology has been available to consumers for over 4 years.
Eyce 2.0 Includes
Heavy Duty Platinum-Cured Silicone Mold
Core Pin
Stand with built in finger grip
Mouth Piece
Air Tight Grommet
Diffused Down Stem
Silicone Plug
Detailed 6 Page User Manual
Compatible with any 9mm or 10mm slide (slide not included)
About this brand
Eyce Molds
Eyce Molds creates silicone smoking devices for CBD flower and concentrates. Their Lifetime Warranty is enough to prove the durability and strength of each Eyce Molds design. The products are built to last, providing a superior experience. Our popular silicone pipes, beakers, rigs, and accessories are not only stylish, but top quality. The proof is in the product; it's "Durability That Rips!"