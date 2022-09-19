"This spoon pipe is the 1st collaboration from Eyce's ORAFLEX series. ORAFLEX (Overmolded Rubber Art) pipes are created with two layers of platinum-cured silicone with the first layer being clear which gives it a depthful and glossy finish that mirrors a conventional glass pipe.



These Eyce ORAFLEX Spoon Pipes feature a base color that's then wrapped in a hand painted, secondary color. This glass like pipe also features an ergonomic grip and removable borosilicate glass bowl for easy cleaning. Now available in over 20 colorways and 4 patter variations. "