"This spoon pipe is the 1st collaboration from Eyce's ORAFLEX series. ORAFLEX (Overmolded Rubber Art) pipes are created with two layers of platinum-cured silicone with the first layer being clear which gives it a depthful and glossy finish that mirrors a conventional glass pipe.
These Eyce ORAFLEX Spoon Pipes feature a base color that's then wrapped in a hand painted, secondary color. This glass like pipe also features an ergonomic grip and removable borosilicate glass bowl for easy cleaning. Now available in over 20 colorways and 4 patter variations. "
Eyce Molds
Eyce Molds creates silicone smoking devices for CBD flower and concentrates. Their Lifetime Warranty is enough to prove the durability and strength of each Eyce Molds design. Our products are built to last, providing a superior experience. Our popular silicone pipes, beakers, rigs, and accessories are not only stylish, but top quality. The proof is in the product; it's "Durability That Rips!"