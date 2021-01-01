About this product

The Eyce Sidecar truly breaks the barrier between glass and silicone and sets the stage for the perfect rig. The rotating neck allows users to adjust their rig to best fit their vibe, creating personalized steeze like no other rig can provide. The included high-end 14mm Quartz Bucket and easy access built-in concentrate container and carb carp makes using this rig a true luxury. Durable, stylish, and functional, dare we say - the Sidecar is steezy.