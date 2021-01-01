About this product
Eyce fans have long awaited for the release of an infamous "Nectar Collector." The day has finally come. Our Collector is the ultimate tool for the connoisseur. The look of this new product is unique, the function is unmatched, and the special features such as the built-in storage container and heat shield are the first of their kind.
The Eyce Collector Includes
Platinum Cured Silicone Body
Multi Percolating Water Filtration
Storage Container (Compatible with Rig II and Hammer)
Proprietary GR2 Titanium Nozzle
The Titanium Nozzle is compatible with the Eyce Shorty
Can be converted for use with dry material with our Shorty Glass Bowl
About this brand
Eyce Molds
Eyce Molds creates silicone smoking devices for CBD flower and concentrates. Their Lifetime Warranty is enough to prove the durability and strength of each Eyce Molds design. The products are built to last, providing a superior experience. Our popular silicone pipes, beakers, rigs, and accessories are not only stylish, but top quality. The proof is in the product; it's "Durability That Rips!"