The Eyce ProTeck Glass Series presents the The Alien Spoon - a borosilicate glass spoon pipe that's enclosed in a platinum cured silicone exoskeleton which offers durability and ease of cosmic proportions. The extraterrestrial silhouette is a silicone mold that features fine details and provides a solid, ergonomic grip.
Eyce Molds creates silicone smoking devices for CBD flower and concentrates. Their Lifetime Warranty is enough to prove the durability and strength of each Eyce Molds design. Our products are built to last, providing a superior experience. Our popular silicone pipes, beakers, rigs, and accessories are not only stylish, but top quality. The proof is in the product; it's "Durability That Rips!"
