The Eyce ProTeck Ash Tray is a two in one silicone & glass piece that's designed to be used in tandem but has the ability to act as two unique trays. The inner tray is glass which provides a sturdy and easy to use base and is encased in a durable, platinum Eyce cured silicone. The outer rim features storage space which is designed to hold your favorite tools, papers and other supplies which can help elevate your sessions.
Eyce Molds creates silicone smoking devices for CBD flower and concentrates. Their Lifetime Warranty is enough to prove the durability and strength of each Eyce Molds design. Our products are built to last, providing a superior experience. Our popular silicone pipes, beakers, rigs, and accessories are not only stylish, but top quality. The proof is in the product; it's "Durability That Rips!"
