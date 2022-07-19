The Eyce Rolling Tray is a 2-in-1 silicone and glass piece that is designed to be used in tandem but has the ability to act as 2 unique trays. The inner glass tray provides a sturdy yet elegant base encased in the durability of Eyce platinum cured silicone. Each tray features our classic, multi-color silicone striping making each piece truly unique and one of a kind