About this product

Do you love to collect? We discontinue colors often, and don't always make certain colors for certain products, our Colorway Sets are the easiest way to snag the silicone pipe collection of your dreams in the colors you love... before they're gone forever.



What's included in the silicone Colorway Box Sets:



1 Silicone Mini Beaker

1 Silicone Spoon

1 Silicone Shorty

2 Replacement Glass Bowls