About this product
Do you love to collect? We discontinue colors often, and don't always make certain colors for certain products, our Colorway Sets are the easiest way to snag the silicone pipe collection of your dreams in the colors you love... before they're gone forever.
What's included in the silicone Colorway Box Sets:
1 Silicone Mini Beaker
1 Silicone Spoon
1 Silicone Shorty
2 Replacement Glass Bowls
What's included in the silicone Colorway Box Sets:
1 Silicone Mini Beaker
1 Silicone Spoon
1 Silicone Shorty
2 Replacement Glass Bowls
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Eyce Molds
Eyce Molds creates silicone smoking devices for CBD flower and concentrates. Their Lifetime Warranty is enough to prove the durability and strength of each Eyce Molds design. The products are built to last, providing a superior experience. Our popular silicone pipes, beakers, rigs, and accessories are not only stylish, but top quality. The proof is in the product; it's "Durability That Rips!"