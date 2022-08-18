The 1:1 ratio is the multi-tool of cannabis oil, providing support for a broad spectrum of needs. Covering all benefits provided by both CBD and THC, this ratio is typically most effective for those seeking physical support and more of a relaxing effect.
Per Serving: 6.7mg CBD / 6.7mg THC
Per Package: 100mg CBD / 100mg THC
