The Fairwinds Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) delivers the effects of cannabis without any vaporization or combustion of oil. Eliminating heat from the process preserves the strain's natural terpene and cannabinoid profile, so you receive the purest experience possible! Fairwinds uses premium, pharmaceutical-grade, and FDA-registered components to ensure our MDIs are of the finest quality and your experience is second to none.
Dutch Treat is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Northern Lights with Haze. This strain produces cerebral effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and euphoric while reducing stress and relaxing the mind. Dutch Treat features a flavor profile that smells like sweet fruits mixed with pine and eucalyptus trees. Growers say this strain has dense, sticky buds that are pungent. Medical marijuana patients choose Dutch Treat to help relieve symptoms associated with fatigue, pain, and PMS. This strain originates from Amsterdam and is a cultural staple among the coffee shops there.
