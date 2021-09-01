Fairwinds Manufacturing
Passion Flower - Cheese Flower 3.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Tastes like cheddar, pine, and butter
Feels thought-provoking, balanced, and well-rounded
Top terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene
Total terpenes: 1.3%
Cheese effects
Reported by real people like you
1,092 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
32% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
