Logo for the brand Fairwinds Manufacturing

Fairwinds Manufacturing

Passion Flower - Elephant Concentrate 1g

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 15%CBD

About this product

Tastes like lemon, spice, and rosemary

Feels energizing, focused, and engaging

Top terpenes: a-Pinene, Myrcene, b-Caryophyllene
Total terpenes: 11%

Elephant effects

Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
46% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
33% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
6% of people report feeling headache
Eye pressure
6% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Pain
6% of people say it helps with pain
Spasticity
6% of people say it helps with spasticity
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!