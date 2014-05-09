Fairwinds Manufacturing
Passion Flower - Jack Wreck CBG Vape 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 15%CBD —
About this product
Tastes like cedar, pine, and lemon
Feels uplifting, peaceful, and stimulating
Top terpenes: a-Maaliene, a-Pinene, Selinadiene
Total terpenes: 12%
Jack Wreck effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
