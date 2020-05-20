Loading…
Logo for the brand Fairwinds Manufacturing

Fairwinds Manufacturing

Passion Flower - Jelly Breath Concentrate 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

About this product

Tastes like apple, cucumber, and garlic

Feels hazy, thought-provoking, and euphoric

Top terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, a-Maaliene
Total terpenes: 11%

Jelly Breath effects

Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
35% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
7% of people say it helps with depression
Nausea
7% of people say it helps with nausea
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!