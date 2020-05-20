Fairwinds Manufacturing
Passion Flower - Jelly Breath Concentrate 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Tastes like apple, cucumber, and garlic
Feels hazy, thought-provoking, and euphoric
Top terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, a-Maaliene
Total terpenes: 11%
Jelly Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
35% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
7% of people say it helps with depression
Nausea
7% of people say it helps with nausea
