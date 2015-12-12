About this product
Tastes like grapefruit, pine, and cotton candy
Feels mellow, hazy, and thought-provoking
Top terpenes: Terpinolene, Caryophyllene, a-Bulnesene
Total terpenes: 7.9%
About this strain
Kraken is a mythical strain of unknown parentage brought to us from Spanish breeder Buddha Seeds. Breeding with power and production in mind, this indica hybrid produces chunky, dense buds with a blanket of crystal resin. Producing big harvests and intensely euphoric effects, this monster of an indica lives up to its name.
Kraken effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
54% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
37% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Fairwinds Manufacturing
Our mission is to provide consistent, clean cannabis products that are backed by science and formulated with people’s needs in mind, and to participate actively in advocating for fair legislation and social equity in our industry.
Our brands:
- Fairwinds Cannabis
- Passion Flower Cannabis Collective
