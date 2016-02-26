Fairwinds Manufacturing
Passion Flower - Shangri La Flower 3.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Tastes like orange, grapefruit, and cherry
Feels cheerful, conversational, and dreamy
Top terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene
Total terpenes: 2%
Shangri-La effects
Reported by real people like you
39 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
69% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
