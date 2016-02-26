Loading…
Logo for the brand Fairwinds Manufacturing

Fairwinds Manufacturing

Passion Flower - Shangri La Flower 3.5g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

About this product

Tastes like orange, grapefruit, and cherry

Feels cheerful, conversational, and dreamy

Top terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene
Total terpenes: 2%

Shangri-La effects

Reported by real people like you
39 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
69% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
