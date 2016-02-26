Loading…
Logo for the brand Fairwinds Manufacturing

Fairwinds Manufacturing

Passion Flower - The Doctor Concentrate 1g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD

About this product

Tastes like lemon, pine, and berry

Feels mellow, thought-provoking, and serene

Top terpenes: a-Maaliene, Limonene, Silenadiene
Total terpenes: 11%

The Doctor effects

Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
38% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!