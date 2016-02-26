Fairwinds Manufacturing
Passion Flower - The Doctor Concentrate 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Tastes like lemon, pine, and berry
Feels mellow, thought-provoking, and serene
Top terpenes: a-Maaliene, Limonene, Silenadiene
Total terpenes: 11%
The Doctor effects
Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
38% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!