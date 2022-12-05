About this product
● 70% Indica / 30% Sativa
A cross between Pacific Blue and DJ Short Blueberry. We wanted to further explore the genetic potential of this line. Though the true blueberry flavor is present, and the flavor overall is much sweeter than a traditional hash plant, the berry hints are wrapped in a voluptuous spiced hash from the Pacific Blue. Likewise, the hashy flavor is light and creamy. The high from this selection is velvety in the overall feeling to the body and the mind is free to float around in mild amusement as the day turns a couple shades sunnier. A beautiful light pastel purple hued flower with the lovely trichome coverage and density of Pacific Blue.
Falcanna
Welcome to the Falcanna website and thank you for your interest in our products. At Falcanna we pride ourselves not only in our quality cannabis products, but also in our transparency in how we represent ourselves to customers. We believe that our clients have a right to know who they are conducting business with and we are proud to tell our story.