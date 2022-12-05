● 70% Indica / 30% Sativa

A cross between Pacific Blue and DJ Short Blueberry. We wanted to further explore the genetic potential of this line. Though the true blueberry flavor is present, and the flavor overall is much sweeter than a traditional hash plant, the berry hints are wrapped in a voluptuous spiced hash from the Pacific Blue. Likewise, the hashy flavor is light and creamy. The high from this selection is velvety in the overall feeling to the body and the mind is free to float around in mild amusement as the day turns a couple shades sunnier. A beautiful light pastel purple hued flower with the lovely trichome coverage and density of Pacific Blue.