Bethany and Justin received a cutting of Charlotte’s Web in the Medical Marijuana Dispensary days of 2012 that they grew for a very special patient until his passing, Rest in Peace Jackson. Falcanna’s Charlotte’s Web typically tests in the high teens for CBD making it a desirable choice
for patients that need higher percentages of CBD to feel relief. She has beautiful round flowers that have pastel pink and purple hues. For the nose, she has sweet hints of honeysuckle, fresh lavender and pine with a light floral lavender exhale when combusted. A go-to strain for those looking for the body relief without the feeling of being ‘high’.
Charlotte's Web is a sativa marijuana strain and hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns.
