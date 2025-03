12x.6g

● CBD

Bethany and Justin received a cutting of Charlotte’s Web in the Medical Marijuana Dispensary days of 2012 that they grew for a very special patient until his passing, Rest in Peace Jackson. Falcanna’s Charlotte’s Web typically tests in the high teens for CBD making it a desirable choice for patients that need higher percentages of CBD to feel relief. She has beautiful round flowers that have pastel pink and purple hues. For the nose, she has sweet hints of honeysuckle, fresh lavender and pine with a light floral lavender exhale when combusted. A go-to strain for those looking for the body relief without the feeling of being ‘high’.

read more