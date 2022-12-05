● 90% Indica / 10% Sativa

A cross between Pacific Blue and Pacific Purple. This was a cross Bethany and Justin were both very excited to make and select. Pacific Blue is a special plant in that she doesn’t often pass her hashy ocean flavor onto the next generation, but she almost always adds an uplifting anti-anxiety happiness and long lasting high. We recommend you carefully grind one of her purple/green buds, then open your grinder and take in several deep inhalations to savor the unique and bright raspberry aroma with a hint of earthy kush. The flavor is just as bright with sharp, sour berry inhale and sweet berry exhale. Her unique coloration grinds into a uniform lavender color. It quickly became a favorite among our crew and friends and the demand from our customers continues to go up. The high from this one-of-a-kind, in-house, multi-generational cross starts out as a nice, chill, happiness but very quickly settles behind the eyes and down the spine into a sleepy fog. Don’t be alarmed if you smoke some Deep Sea and wake in the morning to find you never made it to bed but just dozed off peacefully right there on the couch.