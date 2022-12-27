About this product
● 30% Indica / 70% Sativa
Diesel Thai has a complex combination of smells that can be described as citrus candy, spicy pepper, and sandalwood incense. She leaves you with a thoughtful and energetic Sativa high. Lacking the anxious buzz of many Sativas, the uplifting high of this hybrid includes a balancing mellowness. A favorite of Justin’s - he reports an inquisitive, introspective, and thoughtful high. We were gifted a cutting of Diesel Thai by a friendly old hippie living in the most remote areas of the Olympic Peninsula (The Hoko). He said the cross was an old Thai-stick seed he kept stashed away that grew into a male, crossed with a Sour Diesel cutting he got that originated on the east coast. While we operated a grow supply store between 2012 and 2016 we were privileged to try many varieties of good bud, and this friendly old man and his homegrown creation was a stand out for its potency, complex flavors and exceptional high.
About this brand
Falcanna
Welcome to the Falcanna website and thank you for your interest in our products. At Falcanna we pride ourselves not only in our quality cannabis products, but also in our transparency in how we represent ourselves to customers. We believe that our clients have a right to know who they are conducting business with and we are proud to tell our story.