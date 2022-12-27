● 30% Indica / 70% Sativa

Diesel Thai has a complex combination of smells that can be described as citrus candy, spicy pepper, and sandalwood incense. She leaves you with a thoughtful and energetic Sativa high. Lacking the anxious buzz of many Sativas, the uplifting high of this hybrid includes a balancing mellowness. A favorite of Justin’s - he reports an inquisitive, introspective, and thoughtful high. We were gifted a cutting of Diesel Thai by a friendly old hippie living in the most remote areas of the Olympic Peninsula (The Hoko). He said the cross was an old Thai-stick seed he kept stashed away that grew into a male, crossed with a Sour Diesel cutting he got that originated on the east coast. While we operated a grow supply store between 2012 and 2016 we were privileged to try many varieties of good bud, and this friendly old man and his homegrown creation was a stand out for its potency, complex flavors and exceptional high.