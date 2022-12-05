● 10% Indica / 90% Sativa

Dutch Haze is one of Falcanna's flagship cannabis strains, having grown it for 10 years. Dutch Haze is a cross Falcanna bred of two classics: Silver Haze and Dutch Treat. Dutch Haze has an unmistakable sharp, citrus aroma with a heavy lemony/fuel taste and makes you instantly energized after consumption. Dutch Haze is a high-octane strain and is popular with people who smoke before working out or partaking in difficult physical work. The pungent smoke is almost greasy and will burn your eyes like hash smoke. Lung expanding and heavy, Dutch Haze is most likely to be enjoyed by the experienced smoker. She is difficult to grow, is picky with her nutrients and is very stretchy, growing like a vine. But with ample netting for support and just the right care she produces prodigious harvests of the stickiest and smelliest buds imaginable.