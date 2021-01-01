Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Falcanna

Falcanna

Gorilla Cookies Trim

About this product

Gorilla Cookies is a Vancouver, British Columbia-bred, significantly potent (THC levels reported as high as 24%), blissful, energetic, creative and calming, (most say) Sativa-Dominant, daytime hybrid pairing of Gorilla Glue #4 and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. Tending to induce physical comfort and relaxation, this pungent (yes), earthy, minty strain often requires a snack selection.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!