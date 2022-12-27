● 50% Indica / 50% Sativa

This lovely lady is another in house project we’ve been working on. A collision of two of our flagship varieties, Orange Blossom and Pacific Blue, she is a true hybrid and a genetic outcross. The winner from this selection has pretty little slender Sativa leaves like OB but has a shorter structure and more trichomes from PB. The Orange Blossom definitely sweetens up and mellows out the hashy flavor of the Pacific Blue and the resulting smoke is delicious. Felt effect is upbeat and social but relaxing without anxiety or zippiness, one of our favorite new smokes.