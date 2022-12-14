About this product
3x.33g
Smoke Fancy!
Falcanna’s line of Fancies are a custom blend of our premium flower infused with dry sift hash for a truly fancy experience in just the right size. Each blend is carefully curated to enhance the flower our customers know and love. Inside each biodegradable tube of Fancies you will find 3 careful rolled 0.33g joints. Perfect for one smoke sesh!
Smoke Fancy!
Falcanna’s line of Fancies are a custom blend of our premium flower infused with dry sift hash for a truly fancy experience in just the right size. Each blend is carefully curated to enhance the flower our customers know and love. Inside each biodegradable tube of Fancies you will find 3 careful rolled 0.33g joints. Perfect for one smoke sesh!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Falcanna
Welcome to the Falcanna website and thank you for your interest in our products. At Falcanna we pride ourselves not only in our quality cannabis products, but also in our transparency in how we represent ourselves to customers. We believe that our clients have a right to know who they are conducting business with and we are proud to tell our story.