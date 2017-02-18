● 80% Indica / 20% Sativa

Pacific Blue is one of Falcanna's premier strains and she is a cornerstone to the Falcanna family breeding program. Pacific Blue created by Falcanna is an indica-dominant (80%) hybrid cross of (Pre-'98 Bubba Kush x DJ Short BlueBerry) backcrossed to Pre-'98 Bubba Kush. Pacific Blue has a smell that is a mix of kelp and mint. She has a very strong pepper and earth flavor that brings you back to the ‘Kush’ hype of the 1990s in California. Pacific Blue affects different people in different ways, but generally yields a very balanced high and makes you happy immediately after smoking it. Falcanna's Pacific Blue is a good strain for mood relaxation, stress, anxiety, depression, chronic pain, migraine headaches and stomach issues. This light blueish bud with its smooth smoke and well-balanced high is our gold standard for quality and comparison of new genetics. When we smoke at home, 8 out of 10 times it is Pacific Blue in the bowl. Many women and quite a few men have reported back to us that a heightened desire for intimacy should be included in this strain’s high description.