Pacific Blue is one of Falcanna's premier strains and she is a cornerstone to the Falcanna family breeding program. Pacific Blue created by Falcanna is an indica-dominant (80%) hybrid cross of (Pre-'98 Bubba Kush x DJ Short BlueBerry) backcrossed to Pre-'98 Bubba Kush. Pacific Blue has a smell that is a mix of kelp and mint. She has a very strong pepper and earth flavor that brings you back to the ‘Kush’ hype of the 1990s in California. Pacific Blue affects different people in different ways, but generally yields a very balanced high and makes you happy immediately after smoking it. Falcanna's Pacific Blue is a good strain for mood relaxation, stress, anxiety, depression, chronic pain, migraine headaches and stomach issues. This light blueish bud with its smooth smoke and well-balanced high is our gold standard for quality and comparison of new genetics. When we smoke at home, 8 out of 10 times it is Pacific Blue in the bowl. Many women and quite a few men have reported back to us that a heightened desire for intimacy should be included in this strain’s high description.
Pacific Blue by Falcanna is a flavorful cut with a THC content that consistently reaches above 20%. This indica-dominant strain was bred by crossing the legendary Kush powerhouse Pre-98 Bubba Kush with the fruity phenom DJ Short Blueberry. These robust and flavorful genetics offer aromas of sweet skunk and blueberry with a smooth floral aftertaste. Pacific Blue’s effects vary with dosage, but the onset is calming and euphoric, insulating the consumer in carefree bliss. This strain can get rather sedating with continued consumption, weighing on the limbs and gluing the body to the couch. Utilize Falcanna’s Pacific Blue to help with headaches, nausea, anxiety, and restlessness.
