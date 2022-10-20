About this product
90% Indica / 10% Sativa
Timber Kush has heavy Indica-dominant genes that result from crossing OG Master Kush with Cream Caramel (Maple Leaf x White Rhino). Timber Kush has a pungent creamy inhale with a lung expanding caramel or creme brulee flavored exhale. Time and again this bud has proven to be heavy lidded and calmly introspective. Activities to do while smoking Timber Kush include: sitting on the couch, laying down, not finishing a movie, and sleeping.
About this brand
Falcanna
Welcome to the Falcanna website and thank you for your interest in our products. At Falcanna we pride ourselves not only in our quality cannabis products, but also in our transparency in how we represent ourselves to customers. We believe that our clients have a right to know who they are conducting business with and we are proud to tell our story.