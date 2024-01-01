6x.6g

Water Tiger

● 30% Indica / 70% Sativa



Crafted through a careful cross between our popular Candy Queen and the delectable Blueberry Muffin, Water Tiger offers a truly invigorating and energizing high. This Sativa dominant cultivar delivers a burst of creativity, focus, and sunshine vibes that are perfect for daytime use. The sweet and blueberry aroma will entice your senses and remind you of Summertime. This is a special cultivar as it is one Justin worked on while Bethany was pregnant with their son Roake. Their son is a Water Tiger by the Chinese Zodiac and it’s the reason behind the name and the inspiration behind the artwork.



